Comparing BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Audentes Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BOLD)

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) and Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audentes Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCardia and Audentes Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $630,000.00 53.75 -$13.99 million N/A N/A Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -$128.82 million ($3.40) -17.64

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than Audentes Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioCardia and Audentes Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics 0 14 3 0 2.18

BioCardia currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 269.50%. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $50.54, suggesting a potential downside of 15.73%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Audentes Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioCardia and Audentes Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -2,191.28% -423.10% -227.05% Audentes Therapeutics N/A N/A -38.00%

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system; and Morph vascular access product line, which provides catheter products. BioCardia, Inc. is based in San Carlos, California.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. It is also developing vectorized antisense treatments for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company has a collaborative development agreement with Genethon to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products for the treatment of XLMTM; and a license and collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania to research, develop, sell, and import licensed products for the treatment of crigler-najjar. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.