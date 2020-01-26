Comparing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXEFF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) and Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy 12.18% -2.68% -0.55% Bellatrix Exploration -394.39% -148.36% -70.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kosmos Energy and Bellatrix Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $902.37 million 2.66 -$93.99 million ($0.47) -12.72 Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.06 -$112.90 million N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kosmos Energy and Bellatrix Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bellatrix Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $8.42, suggesting a potential upside of 40.84%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than Bellatrix Exploration.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats Bellatrix Exploration on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

