Cormark Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.73.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.65.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other B2Gold news, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

