Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 587.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corning by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

