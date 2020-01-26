Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.