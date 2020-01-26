Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $457.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.13. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $385.36 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.56 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.24, for a total transaction of $6,873,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,437 shares of company stock worth $51,160,419. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 390.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after purchasing an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 339.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $5,305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

