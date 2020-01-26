Credit Suisse Group Lowers Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on YRD. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Yirendai from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Yirendai from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.51.

YRD stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Yirendai has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $473.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yirendai will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Yirendai by 17.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yirendai by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yirendai by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yirendai by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

