Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,437.96% and a negative return on equity of 148.66%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $155,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

