CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 52,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $89.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

