CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 78.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

