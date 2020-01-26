CWM Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.35 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

