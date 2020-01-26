CWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,984 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after buying an additional 887,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTEN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.69. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

