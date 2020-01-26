CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $135.79 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $127,318.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,705.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

