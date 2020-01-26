CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21,659.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after acquiring an additional 873,952 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.20.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.