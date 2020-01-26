CWM Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,014,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,236,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 437,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228,868 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hain Celestial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,288,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 223,185 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of HAIN opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

