CWM Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $819.95 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.14 and a 12 month high of $873.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $796.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.73. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.29.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

