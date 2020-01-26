CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,664,000 after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,102,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

