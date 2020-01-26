CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEE stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.