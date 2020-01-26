CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 17,662 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,266,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 455,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

