CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 3,404 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 874,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,048.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 25,404.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 1,522,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.10 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

