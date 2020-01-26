CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 352 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Strs Ohio grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $58.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $59.02.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

