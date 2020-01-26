CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

AIT opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 3.85%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.