CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

VREX opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.85. Varex Imaging Corp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

