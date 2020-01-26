CWM Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

