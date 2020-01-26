CWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Medicines were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in The Medicines by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 8,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of The Medicines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Get The Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:MDCO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The Medicines Company has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDCO. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer cut The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

The Medicines Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.