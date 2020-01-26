D. R. Horton (DHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect D. R. Horton to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

