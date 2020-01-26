Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.64.

DCPH opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $772,446.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,489,331. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 49,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

