Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total transaction of $148,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,444.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,348,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $177.66 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $123.72 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.11 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $202.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

