Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.70 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

