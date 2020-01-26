Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.87 ($18.45).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €13.09 ($15.22) on Wednesday. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.84.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

