Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.67 ($43.80).

FRA DWNI opened at €38.05 ($44.24) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.93. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

