Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $87.71 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after buying an additional 536,989 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after buying an additional 165,465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after buying an additional 222,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 17.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,098,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,417,000 after buying an additional 166,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

