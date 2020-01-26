Dougherty & Co Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for iCAD in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $8.69 on Friday. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iCAD by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 411,648 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

