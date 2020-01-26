Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.01.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.