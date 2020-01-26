East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Up 11.1%

East Africa Metals Inc (CVE:EAM) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, 81,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 59,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

East Africa Metals Company Profile (CVE:EAM)

East Africa Metals Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

