easyJet’s (EZJ) Equal weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($20.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,395.52 ($18.36).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.50) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,435.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,194.93. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.90 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders have bought a total of 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 in the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.