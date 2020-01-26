eBay (EBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EBAY opened at $35.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

