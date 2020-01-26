Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

EFC stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 70.03, a current ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

