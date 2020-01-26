Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank raised Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

