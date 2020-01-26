Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Energizer by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $58,575,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 563,856 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,800,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 198,821 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Energizer stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

