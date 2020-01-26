Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.