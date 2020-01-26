Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Holdings Raised by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 33.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 705,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,789 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $64,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 456,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 562.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.00. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

