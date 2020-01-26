Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PDC Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 38,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

