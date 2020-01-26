Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Gold Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.09.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $0.94 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,026,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,584 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 362,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 154,456.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,717,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

