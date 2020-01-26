Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.85 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Bonnie Brooks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust acquired 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,689,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$394,025,575.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

