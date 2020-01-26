Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of VNOM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

