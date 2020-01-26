Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.81.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.11. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$11.31 and a 1-year high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

