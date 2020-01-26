Evercore ISI Upgrades Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $212.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.70.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $177.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $133.76 and a 12 month high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

