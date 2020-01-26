Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.71 ($33.39).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €25.99 ($30.22) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.73.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.