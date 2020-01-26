EXACT Sciences Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

